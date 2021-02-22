Adv Auto Parts 167.79
Abbott Labs 122.50
ADM 56.82
Alliant Energy 47.13
Ameriprise 225.69
AutoZone, Inc 1,191.28
Boeing 212.71
Bank of America 35.16
BP PLC ADR 23.62
ConAgra Foods 34.47
Caterpillar 218.01
Clorox 187.67
ChevronTexaco 98.47
Darling Int’l 67.11
Deere & Co. 337.95
Dollar General 198.58
Ennis Bus Forms 20.13
Eaton Corp 130.85
Exelon 40.60
Fastenal 46.32
General Electric 12.50
Goodyear Tire 16.82
Harley Davidson 35.51
Hewlett Packard 27.19
IBM 120.86
International Paper 49.45
Illinois Tool Works 201.02
Johnson & Johnson 161.87
JP Morgan 149.41
Kohl’s 55.97
McDonald’s Corp. 212.06
Merck & Co. 74.93
Microsoft 234.51
Pepsico 131.99
Pfizer 34.26
Principal Financial 59.58
Proctor & Gamble 126.58
Prudential 86.11
Sherwin Williams 708.63
Target 188.99
Tyson Foods 68.36
Texas Instruments 173.09
Union Pacific 206.83
US Bancorp 50.94
US Cellular 29.21
Verizon 56.45
Walt Disney Co. 191.76
Wal-Mart 137.69
Williams Co. 22.91
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.