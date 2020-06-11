Stocks
Adv Auto Parts 133.10
Abbott Labs 87.84
ADM 38.60
Alliant Energy 48.69
Ameriprise 139.00
AutoZone, Inc 1,097.53
Boeing 169.95
Bank of America 23.93
BP PLC ADR 24.07
ConAgra Foods 31.83
Caterpillar 121.54
Clorox 204.92
ChevronTexaco 89.38
Darling Int’l 22.36
Deere & Co. 151.02
Dollar General 188.31
Ennis Bus Forms 17.27
Eaton Corp 85.17
Exelon 38.05
Fastenal 40.64
General Electric 6.94
Goodyear Tire 8.56
Harley Davidson 23.76
Hewlett Packard 15.66
IBM 117.98
International Paper 33.92
Illinois Tool Works 165.18
Johnson & Johnson 141.01
JP Morgan 97.17
Kohl’s 21.26
McDonald’s Corp. 187.47
Merck & Co. 77.36
Microsoft 186.27
Pepsico 127.84
Pfizer 33.32
Principal Financial 40.05
Proctor & Gamble 116.25
Prudential 60.34
Sherwin Williams 546.33
Target 118.01
Tyson Foods 59.85
Texas Instruments 124.61
Union Pacific 163.40
US Bancorp 36.14
US Cellular 30.68
Verizon 56.46
Walt Disney Co. 122.17
Wal-Mart 120.12
Williams Co. 18.18
