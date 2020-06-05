Stocks
Adv Auto Parts 146.10
Abbott Labs 89.88
ADM 42.52
Alliant Energy 50.64
Ameriprise 155.57
AutoZone, Inc 1,153.93
Boeing 205.32
Bank of America 28.11
BP PLC ADR 27.71
ConAgra Foods 33.42
Caterpillar 135.12
Clorox 197.57
ChevronTexaco 100.81
Darling Int’l 25.78
Deere & Co. 166.72
Dollar General 185.63
Ennis Bus Forms 19.20
Eaton Corp 95.43
Exelon 40.36
Fastenal 42.66
General Electric 7.88
Goodyear Tire 9.89
Harley Davidson 25.42
Hewlett Packard 17.41
IBM 132.06
International Paper 39.03
Illinois Tool Works 182.90
Johnson & Johnson 147.30
JP Morgan 111.23
Kohl’s 26.60
McDonald’s Corp. 197.16
Merck & Co. 82.26
Microsoft 187.20
Pepsico 132.44
Pfizer 35.93
Principal Financial 47.05
Proctor & Gamble 118.30
Prudential 69.28
Sherwin Williams 585.29
Target 121.56
Tyson Foods 64.92
Texas Instruments 131.44
Union Pacific 184.83
US Bancorp 42.37
US Cellular 33.01
Verizon 57.74
Walt Disney Co. 124.82
Wal-Mart 121.56
Williams Co. 121.13
