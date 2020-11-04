Adv Auto Parts 155.53
Abbott Labs 111.53
ADM 46.51
Alliant Energy 55.34
Ameriprise 168.40
AutoZone, Inc 1,154.02
Boeing 151.63
Bank of America 23.68
BP PLC ADR 16.13
ConAgra Foods 36.29
Caterpillar 155.23
Clorox 212.94
ChevronTexaco 71.77
Darling Int’l 43.72
Deere & Co. 233.30
Dollar General 216.23
Ennis Bus Forms 15.44
Eaton Corp 105.90
Exelon 42.22
Fastenal 46.60
General Electric 7.85
Goodyear Tire 8.84
Harley Davidson 32.81
Hewlett Packard 18.28
IBM 111.90
International Paper 45.09
Illinois Tool Works 202.70
Johnson & Johnson 139.40
JP Morgan 100.25
Kohl’s 20.77
McDonald’s Corp. 214.87
Merck & Co. 80.62
Microsoft 216.39
Pepsico 137.86
Pfizer 37.33
Principal Financial 41.72
Proctor & Gamble 140.64
Prudential 63.09
Sherwin Williams 723.99
Target 156.62
Tyson Foods 56.54
Texas Instruments 152.03
Union Pacific 186.74
US Bancorp 39.00
US Cellular 29.18
Verizon 57.22
Walt Disney Co. 125.07
Wal-Mart 141.96
Williams Co. 19.09
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.