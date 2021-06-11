Adv Auto Parts 199.64
Abbott Labs 109.88
ADM 65.99
Alliant Energy 58.58
Ameriprise 258.30
AutoZone, Inc 1,395.83
Boeing 247.04
Bank of America 41.83
BP PLC ADR 27.53
ConAgra Foods 37.34
Caterpillar 220.77
Clorox 176.16
Chevron-Texaco 107.91
Darling Int’l 71.88
Deere & Co. 341.57
Dollar General 209.31
Ennis Bus Forms 21.80
Eaton Corp 146.63
Exelon 46.91
Fastenal 52.50
General Electric 13.69
Goodyear Tire 18.75
Harley Davidson 47.40
Hewlett Packard 30.06
IBM 151.28
International Paper 63.59
Illinois Tool Works 232.75
Johnson & Johnson 164.96
JP Morgan 160.29
Kohl’s 54.84
McDonald’s Corp. 236.93
Merck & Co. 76.27
Microsoft 257.89
Pepsico 147.69
Pfizer 40.12
Principal Financial 64.87
Proctor & Gamble 134.85
Prudential 105.53
Sherwin Williams 276.74
Target 232.95
Tyson Foods 77.37
Texas Instruments 188.67
Union Pacific 221.33
US Bancorp 59.14
US Cellular 39.78
Verizon 57.33
Walt Disney Co. 177.38
Wal-Mart 140.75
Williams Co. 27.79
