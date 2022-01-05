Adv Auto Parts 236.35
Abbott Labs 135.15
ADM 68.61
Alliant Energy 61.26
Ameriprise 314.93
AutoZone, Inc 2,032.56
Boeing 213.12
Bank of America 47.17
BP PLC ADR 28.37
ConAgra Foods 34.14
Caterpillar 219.91
Clorox 177.44
Chevron-Texaco 122.25
Darling Int’l 67.71
Deere & Co. 372.17
Dollar General 233.80
Ennis Bus Forms 19.51
Eaton Corp 169.02
Exelon 56.97
Fastenal 61.54
General Electric 99.35
Goodyear Tire 21.71
Harley Davidson 38.44
Hewlett Packard 38.90
IBM 138.23
International Paper 48.68
Illinois Tool Works 246.53
Johnson & Johnson 172.14
JP Morgan 163.75
Kohl’s 48.34
McDonald’s Corp. 267.16
Merck & Co. 78.90
Microsoft 316.38
Pepsico 173.82
Pfizer 55.63
Principal Financial 74.22
Proctor & Gamble 164.20
Prudential 111.40
Sherwin Williams 336.32
Target 228.83
Tyson Foods 89.72
Texas Instruments 186.82
Union Pacific 252.74
US Bancorp 58.46
US Cellular 32.16
Verizon 54.01
Walt Disney Co. 155.19
Wal-Mart 143.87
Williams Co. 26.81
