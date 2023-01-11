Adv Auto Parts 153.28
Abbott Labs 113.15
ADM 86.68
Ameriprise 329.88
AutoZone, Inc. 2,433.23
Boeing 208.03
Bank of America 34.38
BP PLC ADR 35.04
ConAgra Foods 40.52
Caterpillar 250.73
Clorox 141.95
Chevron Texaco 175.20
Darling Int’l. 65.52
Deere & Co. 433.98
Dollar General 236.81
Walt Disney Co. 96.33
Ennis Business Forms 21.60
Eaton Corp. 164.09
Exelon 44.14
Fastenal 49.10
General Electric 77.69
Goodyear Tire 11.73
Harley Davidson 44.32
Hewlett Packard 16.91
IBM 145.26
International Paper 37.61
Illinois Tool Works 230.64
JP Morgan 55.50
Johnson & Johnson 174.88
Kohl’s 28.13
Alliant Energy 55.94
McDonald’s Corp. 268.81
Merck & Co. 111.07
Microsoft 235.77
Pepisco 178.05
Pfizer 47.45
Principal Financial 89.25
Proctor & Gamble 150.66
Prudential 100.00
Sherwin Williams 243.73
Target 158.97
Tyson Foods 65.81
Texas Instruments 178.87
Union Pacific 214.30
US Bancorp 47.10
US Cellular 22.65
Verizon 41.18
Williams. Co. 32.43
Wal-Mart 146.13
