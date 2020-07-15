Adv Auto Parts 143.68
Abbott Labs 96.73
ADM 40.90
Alliant Energy 49.37
Ameriprise 154.10
AutoZone, Inc 1,149.23
Boeing 187.94
Bank of America 24.60
BP PLC ADR 23.81
ConAgra Foods 36.60
Caterpillar 138.36
Clorox 225.50
ChevronTexaco 88.89
Darling Int’l 25.95
Deere & Co. 172.39
Dollar General 189.43
Ennis Bus Forms 16.92
Eaton Corp 93.40
Exelon 38.05
Fastenal 44.02
General Electric 7.14
Goodyear Tire 10.05
Harley Davidson 28.87
Hewlett Packard 17.79
IBM 123.00
International Paper 36.31
Illinois Tool Works 182.81
Johnson & Johnson 148.26
JP Morgan 99.73
Kohl’s 22.30
McDonald’s Corp. 191.77
Merck & Co. 79.44
Microsoft 208.04
Pepsico 133.69
Pfizer 35.72
Principal Financial 44.56
Proctor & Gamble 124.50
Prudential 63.93
Sherwin Williams 597.44
Target 121.67
Tyson Foods 60.52
Texas Instruments 132.15
Union Pacific 174.39
US Bancorp 37.64
US Cellular 31.26
Verizon 55.06
Walt Disney Co. 120.90
Wal-Mart 132.00
Williams Co. 20.08
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.