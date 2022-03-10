Adv Auto Parts 204.92
Abbott Labs 117.00
ADM 84.31
Ameriprise 272.54
AutoZone, Inc. 1,867.90
Boeing 178.39
Bank of America 40.67
BP PLC ADR 29.03
ConAgra Foods 30.67
Caterpillar 211.79
Clorox 133.45
Chevron Texaco 170.82
Darling Int'l. 75.12
Deere & Co. 378.15
Dollar General 206.08
Walt Disney Co. 133.64
Ennis Business Forms 18.22
Eaton Corp. 148.20
Exelon 43.60
Fastenal 54.47
General Electric 91.33
Goodyear Tire 13.05
Harley Davidson 38.80
Hewlett Packard 16.36
IBM 124.35
International Paper 42.04
Illinois Tool Works 206.20
JP Morgan 58.85
Johnson & Johnson 169.66
Kohl's 54.46
Alliant Energy 60.14
McDonald's Corp. 222.00
Merck & Co. 77.89
Microsoft 285.59
Pepisco 154.51
Pfizer 49.20
Principal Financial 65.56
Proctor & Gamble 144.94
Prudential 106.15
Sherwin Williams 237.55
Target 214.78
Tyson Foods 89.95
Texas Instruments 172.75
Union Pacific 259.65
US Bancorp 52.99
US Cellular 29.42
Verizon 53.23
Williams. Co. 32.491
Wal-Mart 142.63
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.