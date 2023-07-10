Adv Auto Parts 68.80
Abbott Labs 107.02
ADM 78.54
Ameriprise 334.32
AutoZone, Inc. 2,513.56
Boeing 213.31
Bank of America 28.66
BP PLC ADR 35.21
ConAgra Foods 32.91
Caterpillar 248.81
Clorox 156.45
Chevron Texaco 155.25
Darling Int'l. 62.68
Deere & Co. 407.09
Dollar General 168.99
Walt Disney Co. 88.10
Ennis Business Forms 20.16
Eaton Corp. 203.06
Exelon 40.98
Fastenal 58.85
General Electric 110.53
Goodyear Tire 13.96
Harley Davidson 35.44
Hewlett Packard 16.99
IBM 132.90
International Paper 31.22
Illinois Tool Works 248.35
JP Morgan 54.86
Johnson & Johnson 159.51
Kohl's 24.06
Alliant Energy 52.04
McDonald's Corp. 294.49
Merck & Co. 109.96
Microsoft 331.83
Pepisco 184.30
Pfizer 35.68
Principal Financial 76.68
Proctor & Gamble 148.86
Prudential 89.42
Sherwin Williams 256.93
Target 131.74
Tyson Foods 50.90
Texas Instruments 179.44
Union Pacific 204.86
US Bancorp 33.74
US Cellular 17.77
Verizon 35.14
Williams. Co. 32.91
Wal-Mart 154.88
