Adv Auto Parts 232.23
Abbott Labs 130.49
ADM 77.28
Ameriprise 319.16
AutoZone, Inc. 2,005031
Boeing 215.86
Bank of America 49.28
BP PLC ADR 32.99
ConAgra Foods 35.19
Caterpillar 203.60
Clorox 142.79
Chevron Texaco 137.79
Darling Int'l. 66.11
Deere & Co. 395.40
Dollar General 205.79
Walt Disney Co. 147.23
Ennis Business Forms 18.67
Eaton Corp. 156.85
Exelon 42.60
Fastenal 54.51
General Electric 99.25
Goodyear Tire 21.88
Harley Davidson 43.33
Hewlett Packard 17.30
IBM 137.79
International Paper 47.16
Illinois Tool Works 226.74
JP Morgan 61.31
Johnson & Johnson 171.49
Kohl's 61.95
Alliant Energy 59.12
McDonald's Corp. 259.86
Merck & Co. 76.53
Microsoft 311.21
Pepisco 171.94
Pfizer 51.47
Principal Financial 78.95
Proctor & Gamble 159.65
Prudential 121.20
Sherwin Williams 286.53
Target 216.64
Tyson Foods 98.71
Texas Instruments 176.71
Union Pacific 246.55
US Bancorp 59.75
US Cellular 31.34
Verizon 53.51
Williams. Co. 30.47
Wal-Mart 137.69
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.