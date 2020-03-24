Adv Auto Parts 86.38
Abbott Labs 69.69
ADM 32.32
Alliant Energy 43.86
Ameriprise 100.06
AutoZone, Inc 808.43
Boeing 127.68
Bank of America 21.03
BP PLC ADR 22.12
ConAgra Foods 26.53
Caterpillar 101.34
Clorox 168.32
ChevronTexaco 66.55
Darling Int’l 17.73
Deere & Co. 126.00
Dollar General 141.82
Ennis Bus Forms 16.86
Eaton Corp 71.21
Exelon 34.51
Fastenal 31.37
General Electric 7.01
Goodyear Tire 5.91
Harley Davidson 19.48
Hewlett Packard 15.47
IBM 105.48
International Paper 27.91
Illinois Tool Works 137.70
Johnson & Johnson 119.18
JP Morgan 88.43
Kohl’s 16.63
McDonald’s Corp. 161.95
Merck & Co. 69.05
Microsoft 148.34
Pepsico 113.84
Pfizer 29.70
Principal Financial 29.61
Proctor & Gamble 103.27
Prudential 47.47
Sherwin Williams 454.02
Target 100.56
Tyson Foods 44.17
Texas Instruments 105.36
Union Pacific 128.87
US Bancorp 31.20
US Cellular 29.94
Verizon 49.99
Walt Disney Co. 98.12
Wal-Mart 115.03
Williams Co. 12.92
