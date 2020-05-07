Adv Auto Parts 129.61
Abbott Labs 93.99
ADM 34.76
Alliant Energy 46.24
Ameriprise 121.73
AutoZone, Inc 1,012.16
Boeing 128.65
Bank of America 22.84
BP PLC ADR 24.06
ConAgra Foods 33.17
Caterpillar 107.29
Clorox 201.99
ChevronTexaco 92.64
Darling Int’l 21.26
Deere & Co. 136.00
Dollar General 173.60
Ennis Bus Forms 17.47
Eaton Corp 80.26
Exelon 35.04
Fastenal 38.18
General Electric 6.11
Goodyear Tire 6.72
Harley Davidson 20.44
Hewlett Packard 14.95
IBM 121.23
International Paper 32.60
Illinois Tool Works 156.95
Johnson & Johnson 147.59
JP Morgan 91.21
Kohl’s 17.90
McDonald’s Corp. 181.12
Merck & Co. 75.60
Microsoft 183.60
Pepsico 131.55
Pfizer 36.96
Principal Financial 36.29
Proctor & Gamble 112.17
Prudential 56.72
Sherwin Williams 528.56
Target 113.36
Tyson Foods 57.26
Texas Instruments 113.65
Union Pacific 156.22
US Bancorp 34.20
US Cellular 29.74
Verizon 55.58
Walt Disney Co. 105.57
Wal-Mart 121.89
Williams Co. 19.21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.