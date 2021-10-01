Adv Auto Parts 208.00
Abbott Labs 117.21
ADM 60.80
Alliant Energy 55.78
Ameriprise 268.53
AutoZone, Inc 1,672.28
Boeing 226.00
Bank of America 43.08
BP PLC ADR 27.60
ConAgra Foods 33.70
Caterpillar 194.33
Clorox 164.52
Chevron-Texaco 104.33
Darling Int’l 73.71
Deere & Co. 342.20
Dollar General 209.21
Ennis Bus Forms 19.30
Eaton Corp 150.65
Exelon 47.79
Fastenal 51.68
General Electric 105.82
Goodyear Tire 18.60
Harley Davidson 36.83
Hewlett Packard 28.07
IBM 143.32
International Paper 53.26
Illinois Tool Works 206.87
Johnson & Johnson 160.47
JP Morgan 167.13
Kohl’s 48.56
McDonald’s Corp. 242.93
Merck & Co. 81.40
Microsoft 289.10
Pepsico 150.88
Pfizer 42.93
Principal Financial 65.63
Proctor & Gamble 139.58
Prudential 106.18
Sherwin Williams 285.04
Target 228.42
Tyson Foods 78.31
Texas Instruments 193.79
Union Pacific 201.74
US Bancorp 60.76
US Cellular 32.00
Verizon 54.30
Walt Disney Co. 176.01
Wal-Mart 137.05
Williams Co. 26.40
