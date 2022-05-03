Adv Auto Parts 199.92
Abbott Labs 112.43
ADM 89.76
Ameriprise 272.09
AutoZone, Inc. 1,976.29
Boeing 153.58
Bank of America 37.13
BP PLC ADR 31.18
ConAgra Foods 34.85
Caterpillar 213.62
Clorox 147.56
Chevron Texaco 162.49
Darling Int'l. 76.25
Deere & Co. 389.44
Dollar General 236.96
Walt Disney Co. 113.55
Ennis Business Forms 17.24
Eaton Corp. 146.58
Exelon 46.69
Fastenal 54.81
General Electric 77.66
Goodyear Tire 13.81
Harley Davidson 38.75
Hewlett Packard 15.49
IBM 132.52
International Paper 46.82
Illinois Tool Works 204.20
JP Morgan 58.16
Johnson & Johnson 178.29
Kohl's 57.54
Alliant Energy 57.80
McDonald's Corp. 245.87
Merck & Co. 87.10
Microsoft 281.78
Pepisco 167.99
Pfizer 49.29
Principal Financial 68.96
Proctor & Gamble 156.21
Prudential 109.73
Sherwin Williams 269.37
Target 232.54
Tyson Foods 90.10
Texas Instruments 172.54
Union Pacific 232.10
US Bancorp 49.47
US Cellular 29.52
Verizon 47.17
Williams. Co. 35.31
Wal-Mart 152.51
