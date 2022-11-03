Adv Auto Parts 184.24
Abbott Labs 96.45
ADM 96.28
Ameriprise 307.92
AutoZone, Inc. 2,478.46
Boeing 156.75
Bank of America 35.89
BP PLC ADR 33.04
ConAgra Foods 35.77
Caterpillar 219.26
Clorox 138.23
Chevron Texaco 181.13
Darling Int'l. 77.94
Deere & Co. 393.63
Dollar General 249.24
Walt Disney Co. 99.25
Ennis Business Forms 22.29
Eaton Corp. 154.59
Exelon 36.96
Fastenal 48.22
General Electric 78.38
Goodyear Tire 9.90
Harley Davidson 44.64
Hewlett Packard 13.80
IBM 134.47
International Paper 32.69
Illinois Tool Works 211.00
JP Morgan 53.28
Johnson & Johnson 170.72
Kohl's 26.95
Alliant Energy 52.15
McDonald's Corp. 272.95
Merck & Co. 98.75
Microsoft 214.25
Pepisco 177.78
Pfizer 46.57
Principal Financial 86.51
Proctor & Gamble 132.03
Prudential 101.83
Sherwin Williams 217.19
Target 159.80
Tyson Foods 66.56
Texas Instruments 156.52
Union Pacific 193.19
US Bancorp 41.50
US Cellular 31.05
Verizon 37.15
Williams. Co. 33.15
Wal-Mart 140.72
