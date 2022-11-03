Adv Auto Parts  184.24

Abbott Labs   96.45

ADM  96.28

Ameriprise   307.92

AutoZone, Inc.   2,478.46

Boeing   156.75

Bank of America   35.89

BP PLC ADR  33.04

ConAgra Foods   35.77

Caterpillar   219.26

Clorox   138.23

Chevron Texaco   181.13

Darling Int'l.   77.94

Deere & Co.  393.63

Dollar General  249.24

Walt Disney Co.  99.25

Ennis Business Forms  22.29

Eaton Corp.   154.59

Exelon   36.96

Fastenal   48.22

General Electric   78.38

Goodyear Tire  9.90

Harley Davidson   44.64

Hewlett Packard 13.80

IBM   134.47

International Paper   32.69

Illinois Tool Works   211.00

JP Morgan  53.28

Johnson & Johnson   170.72

Kohl's 26.95

Alliant Energy   52.15

McDonald's Corp.   272.95

Merck & Co.  98.75

Microsoft   214.25

Pepisco   177.78

Pfizer 46.57

Principal Financial 86.51

Proctor & Gamble   132.03

Prudential   101.83

Sherwin Williams   217.19

Target  159.80

Tyson Foods  66.56

Texas Instruments   156.52

Union Pacific  193.19

US Bancorp   41.50

US Cellular   31.05

Verizon 37.15

Williams. Co.   33.15

Wal-Mart   140.72

