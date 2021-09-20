Adv Auto Parts 203.44
Abbott Labs 124.80
ADM 60.64
Alliant Energy 57.90
Ameriprise 255.98
AutoZone, Inc 1,590.50
Boeing 209.25
Bank of America 39.14
BP PLC ADR 24.84
ConAgra Foods 33.20
Caterpillar 190.84
Clorox 164.50
Chevron-Texaco 94.82
Darling Int’l 72.86
Deere & Co. 339.31
Dollar General 222.02
Ennis Bus Forms 18.12
Eaton Corp 156.55
Exelon 49.71f
Fastenal 52.90
General Electric 99.74
Goodyear Tire 16.51
Harley Davidson 37.12
Hewlett Packard 27.25
IBM 134.40
International Paper 55.91
Illinois Tool Works 215.27
Johnson & Johnson 163.77
JP Morgan 153.01
Kohl’s 52.78
McDonald’s Corp. 239.09
Merck & Co. 71.94
Microsoft 294.30
Pepsico 153.61
Pfizer 44.25
Principal Financial 61.98
Proctor & Gamble 142.97
Prudential 98.76
Sherwin Williams 291.45
Target 242.34
Tyson Foods 75.65
Texas Instruments 192.59
Union Pacific 197.70
US Bancorp 55.74
US Cellular 30.86
Verizon 54.30
Walt Disney Co. 178.54
Wal-Mart 142.63
Williams Co. 25.02
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.