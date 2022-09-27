Adv Auto Parts 159.31
Abbott Labs 98.33
ADM 80.82
Ameriprise 252.52
AutoZone, Inc. 2,099.50
Boeing 127.51
Bank of America 30.57
BP PLC ADR 27.55
ConAgra Foods 33.12
Caterpillar 162.44
Clorox 135.58
Chevron Texaco 141.02
Darling Int'l. 66.42
Deere & Co. 335.68
Dollar General 235.85
Walt Disney Co. 95.85
Ennis Business Forms 20.63
Eaton Corp. 131.30
Exelon 40.15
Fastenal 46.92
General Electric 64.47
Goodyear Tire 10.87
Harley Davidson 37.10
Hewlett Packard 12.04
IBM 121.74
International Paper 31.90
Illinois Tool Works 183.51
JP Morgan 51.66
Johnson & Johnson 164.94
Kohl's 25.70
Alliant Energy 56.84
McDonald's Corp. 236.70
Merck & Co. 85.84
Microsoft 236.41
Pepisco 166.01
Pfizer 44.09
Principal Financial 71.47
Proctor & Gamble 131.98
Prudential 87.18
Sherwin Williams 208.56
Target 148.47
Tyson Foods 68.56
Texas Instruments 160.71
Union Pacific 197.25
US Bancorp 40.96
US Cellular 26.03
Verizon 38.89
Williams. Co. 28.54
Wal-Mart 130.95
