Adv Auto Parts  159.31

Abbott Labs   98.33

ADM  80.82

Ameriprise   252.52

AutoZone, Inc.   2,099.50

Boeing   127.51

Bank of America   30.57

BP PLC ADR  27.55

ConAgra Foods   33.12

Caterpillar   162.44

Clorox   135.58

Chevron Texaco   141.02

Darling Int'l.  66.42

Deere & Co.  335.68

Dollar General  235.85

Walt Disney Co.   95.85

Ennis Business Forms  20.63

Eaton Corp.   131.30

Exelon   40.15

Fastenal   46.92

General Electric   64.47

Goodyear Tire  10.87

Harley Davidson   37.10

Hewlett Packard 12.04

IBM   121.74

International Paper   31.90

Illinois Tool Works   183.51

JP Morgan  51.66

Johnson & Johnson   164.94

Kohl's 25.70

Alliant Energy   56.84

McDonald's Corp.   236.70

Merck & Co.  85.84

Microsoft   236.41

Pepisco   166.01

Pfizer 44.09

Principal Financial 71.47

Proctor & Gamble   131.98

Prudential   87.18

Sherwin Williams   208.56

Target  148.47

Tyson Foods  68.56

Texas Instruments   160.71

Union Pacific   197.25

US Bancorp   40.96

US Cellular   26.03

Verizon  38.89

Williams. Co.   28.54

Wal-Mart   130.95

Tags

Trending Video