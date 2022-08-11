Adv Auto Parts 197.42
Abbott Labs 110.49
ADM 84.14
Ameriprise 283.31
AutoZone, Inc. 2,230.83
Boeing 167.88
Bank of America 35.91
BP PLC ADR 31.42
ConAgra Foods 34.44
Caterpillar 194.00
Clorox 144.61
Chevron Texaco 159.62
Darling Int’l. 75.86
Deere & Co. 361.92
Dollar General 251.87
Walt Disney Co. 117.69
Ennis Business Forms 21.59
Eaton Corp. 149.45
Exelon 45.70
Fastenal 54.56
General Electric 78.90
Goodyear Tire 14.52
Harley Davidson 39.58
Hewlett Packard 14.67
IBM 132.54
International Paper 43.80
Illinois Tool Works 213.17
JP Morgan 57.30
Johnson & Johnson 167.14
Kohl’s 32.62
Alliant Energy 61.64
McDonald’s Corp. 259.28
Merck & Co. 88.93
Microsoft 287.02
Pepisco 175.04
Pfizer 48.29
Principal Financial 77.49
Proctor & Gamble 145.26
Prudential 102.99
Sherwin Williams 243.99
Target 169.60
Tyson Foods 80.69
Texas Instruments 182.06
Union Pacific 239.25
US Bancorp 48.44
US Cellular 29.99
Verizon 44.78
Williams. Co. 33.94
Wal-Mart 129.82
