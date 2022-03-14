Adv Auto Parts   199.17

Abbott Labs   115.52

ADM  82.57

Ameriprise   273.60

AutoZone, Inc.   1,869.23

Boeing   175.52

Bank of America   41.20

BP PLC ADR   27.86

ConAgra Foods   31.57

Caterpillar   215.44

Clorox   127.62

Chevron Texaco   166.72

Darling Int'l.   73.51

Deere & Co.   393.86

Dollar General   208.69

Walt Disney Co.   129.03

Ennis Business Forms   18.19

Eaton Corp.   148.46

Exelon   43.58

Fastenal   54.49

General Electric   92.45

Goodyear Tire   12.80

Harley Davidson   37.92

Hewlett Packard 16.32

IBM   123.94

International Paper   42.54

Illinois Tool Works   206.15

JP Morgan   58.71

Johnson & Johnson   171.69

Kohl's   53.95

Alliant Energy  60.33

McDonald's Corp.   226.18

Merck & Co.   77.78

Microsoft   276.44

Pepisco   155.89

Pfizer   52.25

Principal Financial   66.21

Proctor & Gamble   145.05

Prudential   109.26

Sherwin Williams   237.63

Target   208.76

Tyson Foods   85.50

Texas Instruments   166.72

Union Pacific   257.66

US Bancorp   53.95

US Cellular  30.05

Verizon   52.50

Williams. Co.   31.07

Wal-Mart   144.05

