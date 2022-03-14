Adv Auto Parts 199.17
Abbott Labs 115.52
ADM 82.57
Ameriprise 273.60
AutoZone, Inc. 1,869.23
Boeing 175.52
Bank of America 41.20
BP PLC ADR 27.86
ConAgra Foods 31.57
Caterpillar 215.44
Clorox 127.62
Chevron Texaco 166.72
Darling Int'l. 73.51
Deere & Co. 393.86
Dollar General 208.69
Walt Disney Co. 129.03
Ennis Business Forms 18.19
Eaton Corp. 148.46
Exelon 43.58
Fastenal 54.49
General Electric 92.45
Goodyear Tire 12.80
Harley Davidson 37.92
Hewlett Packard 16.32
IBM 123.94
International Paper 42.54
Illinois Tool Works 206.15
JP Morgan 58.71
Johnson & Johnson 171.69
Kohl's 53.95
Alliant Energy 60.33
McDonald's Corp. 226.18
Merck & Co. 77.78
Microsoft 276.44
Pepisco 155.89
Pfizer 52.25
Principal Financial 66.21
Proctor & Gamble 145.05
Prudential 109.26
Sherwin Williams 237.63
Target 208.76
Tyson Foods 85.50
Texas Instruments 166.72
Union Pacific 257.66
US Bancorp 53.95
US Cellular 30.05
Verizon 52.50
Williams. Co. 31.07
Wal-Mart 144.05
