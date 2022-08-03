Adv Auto Parts  195.27

Abbott Labs   109.61

ADM 82.25

Ameriprise   270.06

AutoZone, Inc.   2,148.03

Boeing   166.64

Bank of America   33.64

BP PLC ADR  29.69

ConAgra Foods   34.30

Caterpillar   182.87

Clorox   144.57

Chevron Texaco   155.36

Darling Int'l.   71.92

Deere & Co.  336.51

Dollar General  251.99

Walt Disney Co.   109.92

Ennis Business Forms  21.81

Eaton Corp.   148.70

Exelon   44.31

Fastenal   51.82

General Electric   74.74

Goodyear Tire  12.72

Harley Davidson   37.55

Hewlett Packard 14.27

IBM   132.34

International Paper   42.61

Illinois Tool Works   208.54

JP Morgan  56.67

Johnson & Johnson   174.59

Kohl's 31.10

Alliant Energy  61.27

McDonald's Corp.   262.09

Merck & Co.  87.62

Microsoft   282.47

Pepisco   176.83

Pfizer 49.86

Principal Financial 68.05

Proctor & Gamble   144.88

Prudential   96.81

Sherwin Williams   239.32

Target  167.92

Tyson Foods  87.56

Texas Instruments   183.47

Union Pacific   225.63

US Bancorp   47.66

US Cellular   29.46

Verizon  45.33

Williams. Co.   32.63

Wal-Mart   130.50

