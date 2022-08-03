Adv Auto Parts 195.27
Abbott Labs 109.61
ADM 82.25
Ameriprise 270.06
AutoZone, Inc. 2,148.03
Boeing 166.64
Bank of America 33.64
BP PLC ADR 29.69
ConAgra Foods 34.30
Caterpillar 182.87
Clorox 144.57
Chevron Texaco 155.36
Darling Int'l. 71.92
Deere & Co. 336.51
Dollar General 251.99
Walt Disney Co. 109.92
Ennis Business Forms 21.81
Eaton Corp. 148.70
Exelon 44.31
Fastenal 51.82
General Electric 74.74
Goodyear Tire 12.72
Harley Davidson 37.55
Hewlett Packard 14.27
IBM 132.34
International Paper 42.61
Illinois Tool Works 208.54
JP Morgan 56.67
Johnson & Johnson 174.59
Kohl's 31.10
Alliant Energy 61.27
McDonald's Corp. 262.09
Merck & Co. 87.62
Microsoft 282.47
Pepisco 176.83
Pfizer 49.86
Principal Financial 68.05
Proctor & Gamble 144.88
Prudential 96.81
Sherwin Williams 239.32
Target 167.92
Tyson Foods 87.56
Texas Instruments 183.47
Union Pacific 225.63
US Bancorp 47.66
US Cellular 29.46
Verizon 45.33
Williams. Co. 32.63
Wal-Mart 130.50
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.