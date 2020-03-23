Adv Auto Parts 76.46
Abbott Labs 62.75
ADM 29.21
Alliant Energy 39.67
Ameriprise 82.78
AutoZone, Inc 719.37
Boeing 106.12
Bank of America 18.10
BP PLC ADR 18.19
ConAgra Foods 25.84
Caterpillar 91.76
Clorox 170.10
ChevronTexaco 54.18
Darling Int’l 16.22
Deere & Co. 111.15
Dollar General 139.98
Ennis Bus Forms 15.70
Eaton Corp 57.78
Exelon 29.98
Fastenal 28.18
General Electric 6.12
Goodyear Tire 5.27
Harley Davidson 15.34
Hewlett Packard 13.73
IBM 94.65
International Paper 26.46
Illinois Tool Works 118.28
Johnson & Johnson 110.99
JP Morgan 79.47
Kohl’s 12.92
McDonald’s Corp. 136.94
Merck & Co. 66.42
Microsoft 135.98
Pepsico 105.18
Pfizer 28.39
Principal Financial 24.16
Proctor & Gamble 97.69
Prudential 39.19
Sherwin Williams 401.23
Target 96.58
Tyson Foods 57.59
Texas Instruments 98.44
Union Pacific 114.53
US Bancorp 28.96
US Cellular 29.54
Verizon 50.26
Walt Disney Co. 85.76
Wal-Mart 114.29
Williams Co. 11.14
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.