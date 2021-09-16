Adv Auto Parts 207.69
Abbott Labs 127.44
ADM 63.00
Alliant Energy 58.65
Ameriprise 271.25
AutoZone, Inc 1,607.42
Boeing 213.36
Bank of America 40.45
BP PLC ADR 25.34
ConAgra Foods 33.43
Caterpillar 203.60
Clorox 166.61
Chevron-Texaco 97.32
Darling Int’l 76.88
Deere & Co. 355.33
Dollar General 221.56
Ennis Bus Forms 18.30
Eaton Corp 159.29
Exelon 50.18
Fastenal 53.51
General Electric 101.34
Goodyear Tire 16.81
Harley Davidson 38.27
Hewlett Packard 28.04
IBM 136.43
International Paper 57.86
Illinois Tool Works 217.84
Johnson & Johnson 165.22
JP Morgan 158.09
Kohl’s 53.34
McDonald’s Corp. 243.21
Merck & Co. 71.97
Microsoft 305.22
Pepsico 155.56
Pfizer 44.47
Principal Financial 65.72
Proctor & Gamble 144.11
Prudential 103.61
Sherwin Williams 298.02
Target 246.95
Tyson Foods 75.80
Texas Instruments 196.82
Union Pacific 203.44
US Bancorp 57.10
US Cellular 30.85
Verizon 54.43
Walt Disney Co. 183.34
Wal-Mart 145.03
Williams Co. 25.41
