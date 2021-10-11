Adv Auto Parts 212.12
Abbott Labs 116.88
ADM 63.97
Alliant Energy 54.66
Ameriprise 277.23
AutoZone, Inc 1,674.08
Boeing 226.45
Bank of America 43.78
BP PLC ADR 29.10
ConAgra Foods 33.55
Caterpillar 192.89
Clorox 162.19
Chevron-Texaco 107.13
Darling Int’l 72.41
Deere & Co. 332.59
Dollar General 209.79
Ennis Bus Forms 18.74
Eaton Corp 152.56
Exelon 47.57
Fastenal 52.23
General Electric 104.08
Goodyear Tire 18.60
Harley Davidson 36.97
Hewlett Packard 27.68
IBM 142.43
International Paper 55.75
Illinois Tool Works 213.87
Johnson & Johnson 160.25
JP Morgan 166.64
Kohl’s 44.44
McDonald’s Corp. 246.58
Merck & Co. 79.93
Microsoft 294.23
Pepsico 156.24
Pfizer 42.06
Principal Financial 68.12
Proctor & Gamble 142.32
Prudential 110.08
Sherwin Williams 288.29
Target 228.72
Tyson Foods 78.34
Texas Instruments 193.37
Union Pacific 214.91
US Bancorp 61.85
US Cellular 31.14
Verizon 52.18
Walt Disney Co. 173.52
Wal-Mart 139.53
Williams Co. 28.63
