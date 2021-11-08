Adv Auto Parts 228.02
Abbott Labs 126.80
ADM 63.78
Alliant Energy 55.28
Ameriprise 306.93
AutoZone, Inc 1,820.93
Boeing 222.68
Bank of America 47.34
BP PLC ADR 28.02
ConAgra Foods 32.29
Caterpillar 214.19
Clorox 164.27
Chevron-Texaco 115.15
Darling Int’l 83.44
Deere & Co. 360.86
Dollar General 220.93
Ennis Bus Forms 19.94
Eaton Corp 173.72
Exelon 53.10
Fastenal 58.23
General Electric 108.42
Goodyear Tire 23.08
Harley Davidson 37.86
Hewlett Packard 31.60
IBM 124.54
International Paper 49.34
Illinois Tool Works 233.45
Johnson & Johnson 162.87
JP Morgan 169.06
Kohl’s 58.55
McDonald’s Corp. 253.10
Merck & Co. 82.68
Microsoft 336.99
Pepsico 162.43
Pfizer 48.33
Principal Financial 68.75
Proctor & Gamble 144.95
Prudential 111.07
Sherwin Williams 320.80
Target 253.33
Tyson Foods 81.37
Texas Instruments 192.13
Union Pacific 239.32
US Bancorp 60.69
US Cellular 32.68
Verizon 52.32
Walt Disney Co. 176.87
Wal-Mart 149.26
Williams Co. 28.48
