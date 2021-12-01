Adv Auto Parts 228.23
Abbott Labs 126.74
ADM 61.82
Alliant Energy 55.36
Ameriprise 284.94
AutoZone, Inc 1,806.83
Boeing 188.19
Bank of America 43.84
BP PLC ADR 25.74
ConAgra Foods 30.45
Caterpillar 191.47
Clorox 165.76
Chevron-Texaco 112.10
Darling Int’l 65.07
Deere & Co. 341.55
Dollar General 222.79
Ennis Bus Forms 18.91
Eaton Corp 161.47
Exelon 52.29
Fastenal 58.47
General Electric 93.00
Goodyear Tire 20.72
Harley Davidson 36.63
Hewlett Packard 36.46
IBM 116.92
International Paper 45.13
Illinois Tool Works 230.81
Johnson & Johnson 158.08
JP Morgan 157.89
Kohl’s 48.33
McDonald’s Corp. 244.18
Merck & Co. 74.44
Microsoft 330.08
Pepsico 160.16
Pfizer 54.68
Principal Financial 67.76
Proctor & Gamble 146.40
Prudential 100.05
Sherwin Williams 330.95
Target 240.39
Tyson Foods 78.26
Texas Instruments 191.76
Union Pacific 233.25
US Bancorp 54.85
US Cellular 28.62
Verizon 49.77
Walt Disney Co. 142.15
Wal-Mart 137.14
Williams Co. 26.64
