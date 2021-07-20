Adv Auto Parts 210.23
Abbott Labs 118.73
ADM 58.03
Alliant Energy 58.31
Ameriprise 245.82
AutoZone, Inc 1,601.75
Boeing 217.15
Bank of America 37.69
BP PLC ADR 23.11
ConAgra Foods 35.01
Caterpillar 207.96
Clorox 182.39
Chevron-Texaco 96.53
Darling Int’l 67.76
Deere & Co. 348.03
Dollar General 226.41
Ennis Bus Forms 19.95
Eaton Corp 154.09
Exelon 46.06
Fastenal 54.15
General Electric 12.70
Goodyear Tire 15.64
Harley Davidson 43.80
Hewlett Packard 28.21
IBM 139.97
International Paper 58.25
Illinois Tool Works 229.09
Johnson & Johnson 168.45
JP Morgan 149.71
Kohl’s 49.65
McDonald’s Corp. 234.27
Merck & Co. 76.17
Microsoft 279.32
Pepsico 155.82
Pfizer 41.05
Principal Financial 61.57
Proctor & Gamble 139.69
Prudential 99.06
Sherwin Williams 281.24
Target 254.71
Tyson Foods 71.34
Texas Instruments 187.77
Union Pacific 215.48
US Bancorp 56.09
US Cellular 36.97
Verizon 55.58
Walt Disney Co. 176.75
Wal-Mart 141.87
Williams Co. 25.03
