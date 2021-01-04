Adv Auto Parts 157.34
Abbott Labs 109.09
ADM 49.87
Alliant Energy 50.49
Ameriprise 188.11
AutoZone, Inc 1,180.40
Boeing 202.72
Bank of America 30.03
BP PLC ADR 20.83
ConAgra Foods 35.99
Caterpillar 182.15
Clorox 200.44
ChevronTexaco 84.71
Darling Int’l 56.93
Deere & Co. 267.64
Dollar General 209.71
Ennis Bus Forms 18.07
Eaton Corp 118.75
Exelon 41.17
Fastenal 47.65
General Electric 10.50
Goodyear Tire 10.17
Harley Davidson 36.15
Hewlett Packard 24.11
IBM 123.94
International Paper 48.49
Illinois Tool Works 203.13
Johnson & Johnson 156.50
JP Morgan 125.87
Kohl’s 38.78
McDonald’s Corp. 210.22
Merck & Co. 80.96
Microsoft 217.69
Pepsico 144.27
Pfizer 36.81
Principal Financial 48.31
Proctor & Gamble 137.82
Prudential 76.40
Sherwin Williams 723.47
Target 177.63
Tyson Foods 63.50
Texas Instruments 162.22
Union Pacific 203.01
US Bancorp 46.12
US Cellular 30.91
Verizon 58.85
Walt Disney Co. 177.54
Wal-Mart 146.53
Williams Co. 20.10
