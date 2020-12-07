Adv Auto Parts 153.68
Abbott Labs 107.18
ADM 50.04
Alliant Energy 53.33
Ameriprise 194.44
AutoZone, Inc 1,157.18
Boeing 238.17
Bank of America 29.09
BP PLC ADR 21.68
ConAgra Foods 35.37
Caterpillar 178.71
Clorox 200.61
ChevronTexaco 90.76
Darling Int’l 49.00
Deere & Co. 252.01
Dollar General 213.36
Ennis Bus Forms 17.02
Eaton Corp 117.40
Exelon 41.19
Fastenal 48.68
General Electric 10.86
Goodyear Tire 10.72
Harley Davidson 39.32
Hewlett Packard 23.68
IBM 124.70
International Paper 48.67
Illinois Tool Works 202.73
Johnson & Johnson 148.97
JP Morgan 121.88
Kohl’s 40.44
McDonald’s Corp. 208.89
Merck & Co. 82.51
Microsoft 214.29
Pepsico 145.37
Pfizer 41.25
Principal Financial 50.71
Proctor & Gamble 137.68
Prudential 79.98
Sherwin Williams 710.08
Target 172.91
Tyson Foods 68.70
Texas Instruments 166.29
Union Pacific 204.99
US Bancorp 44.80
US Cellular 31.06
Verizon 61.35
Walt Disney Co. 153.68
Wal-Mart 148.11
Williams Co. 21.60
