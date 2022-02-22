Adv Auto Parts   206.76

Abbott Labs   117.51

ADM   76.71

Ameriprise   297.34

AutoZone, Inc.   1,850.90

Boeing   198.74

Bank of America   45.56

BP PLC ADR   31.06

ConAgra Foods   35.84

Caterpillar   191.21

Clorox   148.50

Chevron Texaco   132.40

Darling Int'l.   63.85

Deere & Co.   353.78

Dollar General   191.93

Walt Disney Co.   148.09

Ennis Business Forms   18.65

Eaton Corp.   151.76

Exelon   41.65

Fastenal   51.05

General Electric   94.15

Goodyear Tire   15.34

Harley Davidson   40.68

Hewlett Packard 16.94

IBM   123.92

International Paper   46.91

Illinois Tool Works   214.91

JP Morgan   59.06

Johnson & Johnson   161.14

Kohl's   54.36

Alliant Energy   56.70

McDonald's Corp.   252.70

Merck & Co.   75.95

Microsoft   287.72

Pepisco   168.35

Pfizer   47.53

Principal Financial   71.10

Proctor & Gamble   157.93

Prudential   112.96

Sherwin Williams   261.58

Target   196.35

Tyson Foods   92.44

Texas Instruments   166.69

Union Pacific   246.27

US Bancorp   57.80

US Cellular   26.90

Verizon   53.90

Williams. Co.   29.51

Wal-Mart   136.45

