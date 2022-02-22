Adv Auto Parts 206.76
Abbott Labs 117.51
ADM 76.71
Ameriprise 297.34
AutoZone, Inc. 1,850.90
Boeing 198.74
Bank of America 45.56
BP PLC ADR 31.06
ConAgra Foods 35.84
Caterpillar 191.21
Clorox 148.50
Chevron Texaco 132.40
Darling Int'l. 63.85
Deere & Co. 353.78
Dollar General 191.93
Walt Disney Co. 148.09
Ennis Business Forms 18.65
Eaton Corp. 151.76
Exelon 41.65
Fastenal 51.05
General Electric 94.15
Goodyear Tire 15.34
Harley Davidson 40.68
Hewlett Packard 16.94
IBM 123.92
International Paper 46.91
Illinois Tool Works 214.91
JP Morgan 59.06
Johnson & Johnson 161.14
Kohl's 54.36
Alliant Energy 56.70
McDonald's Corp. 252.70
Merck & Co. 75.95
Microsoft 287.72
Pepisco 168.35
Pfizer 47.53
Principal Financial 71.10
Proctor & Gamble 157.93
Prudential 112.96
Sherwin Williams 261.58
Target 196.35
Tyson Foods 92.44
Texas Instruments 166.69
Union Pacific 246.27
US Bancorp 57.80
US Cellular 26.90
Verizon 53.90
Williams. Co. 29.51
Wal-Mart 136.45
