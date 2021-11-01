Adv Auto Parts 225.11
Abbott Labs 128.94
ADM 63.61
Alliant Energy 56.85
Ameriprise 305.77
AutoZone, Inc 1,779.44
Boeing 214.58
Bank of America 47.85
BP PLC ADR 29.28
ConAgra Foods 32.42
Caterpillar 205.38
Clorox 163.40
Chevron-Texaco 114.53
Darling Int’l 85.34
Deere & Co. 358.75
Dollar General 220.47
Ennis Bus Forms 19.27
Eaton Corp 164.34
Exelon 53.89
Fastenal 56.78
General Electric 106.23
Goodyear Tire 20.56
Harley Davidson 39.80
Hewlett Packard 31.25
IBM 126.28
International Paper 49.10
Illinois Tool Works 228.84
Johnson & Johnson 163.02
JP Morgan 169.80
Kohl’s 51.58
McDonald’s Corp. 250.58
Merck & Co. 87.84
Microsoft 329.37
Pepsico 161.26
Pfizer 43.64
Principal Financial 67.84
Proctor & Gamble 142.64
Prudential 111.33
Sherwin Williams 310.09
Target 257.92
Tyson Foods 80.83
Texas Instruments 187.47
Union Pacific 239.46
US Bancorp 60.78
US Cellular 31.79
Verizon 52.95
Walt Disney Co. 170.19
Wal-Mart 149.79
Williams Co. 28.54
