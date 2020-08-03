Adv Auto Parts 152.55
Abbott Labs 100.68
ADM 42.93
Alliant Energy 53.51
Ameriprise 155.69
AutoZone, Inc 1,206.90
Boeing 162.27
Bank of America 24.99
BP PLC ADR 22.09
ConAgra Foods 37.56
Caterpillar 131.78
Clorox 231.96
ChevronTexaco 84.81
Darling Int’l 27.81
Deere & Co. 177.62
Dollar General 192.89
Ennis Bus Forms 17.40
Eaton Corp 94.87
Exelon 37.99
Fastenal 47.46
General Electric 6.11
Goodyear Tire 8.80
Harley Davidson 26.28
Hewlett Packard 17.77
IBM 124.31
International Paper 35.44
Illinois Tool Works 185.92
Johnson & Johnson 147.35
JP Morgan 96.10
Kohl’s 19.33
McDonald’s Corp. 194.40
Merck & Co. 82.54
Microsoft 216.54
Pepsico 136.70
Pfizer 38.35
Principal Financial 42.97
Proctor & Gamble 131.29
Prudential 64.63
Sherwin Williams 641.14
Target 127.84
Tyson Foods 62.43
Texas Instruments 129.32
Union Pacific 172.06
US Bancorp 36.80
US Cellular 29.75
Verizon 57.24
Walt Disney Co. 116.35
Wal-Mart 129.30
Williams Co. 19.72
