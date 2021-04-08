Adv Auto Parts 180.50
Abbott Labs 119.78
ADM 58.14
Alliant Energy 54.15
Ameriprise 237.06
AutoZone, Inc 1,417.15
Boeing 254.95
Bank of America 39.70
BP PLC ADR 24.72
ConAgra Foods 37.30
Caterpillar 230.48
Clorox 192.87
ChevronTexaco 103.02
Darling Int’l 72.24
Deere & Co. 374.07
Dollar General 207.19
Ennis Bus Forms 21.40
Eaton Corp 139.90
Exelon 44.90
Fastenal 50.22
General Electric 13.45
Goodyear Tire 17.89
Harley Davidson 40.59
Hewlett Packard 32.38
IBM 135.12
International Paper 54.62
Illinois Tool Works 218.30
Johnson & Johnson 162.97
JP Morgan 155.12
Kohl’s 61.30
McDonald’s Corp. 230.25
Merck & Co. 75.49
Microsoft 253.25
Pepsico 142.54
Pfizer 35.96
Principal Financial 61.41
Proctor & Gamble 137.26
Prudential 92.97
Sherwin Williams 253.48
Target 203.46
Tyson Foods 76.33
Texas Instruments 195.20
Union Pacific 220.18
US Bancorp 56.78
US Cellular 36.86
Verizon 57.60
Walt Disney Co. 187.32
Wal-Mart 139.71
Williams Co. 23.68
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.