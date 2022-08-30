Adv Auto Parts 170.46
Abbott Labs 102.20
ADM 87.57
Ameriprise 268.37
AutoZone, Inc. 2,138.84
Boeing 162.21
Bank of America 34.09
BP PLC ADR 31.42
ConAgra Foods 34.74
Caterpillar 186.91
Clorox 145.67
Chevron Texaco 160.53
Darling Int'l. 77.57
Deere & Co. 368.71
Dollar General 238.70
Walt Disney Co. 112.43
Ennis Business Forms 21.43
Eaton Corp. 139.25
Exelon 44.06
Fastenal 50.52
General Electric 75.13
Goodyear Tire 14.20
Harley Davidson 38.88
Hewlett Packard 13.64
IBM 129.58
International Paper 42.10
Illinois Tool Works 196.16
JP Morgan 55.69
Johnson & Johnson 162.43
Kohl's 28.03
Alliant Energy 61.55
McDonald's Corp. 253.49
Merck & Co. 86.88
Microsoft 262.97
Pepisco 172.99
Pfizer 45.85
Principal Financial 75.29
Proctor & Gamble 140.18
Prudential 97.04
Sherwin Williams 235.00
Target 160.78
Tyson Foods 76.74
Texas Instruments 166.74
Union Pacific 225.32
US Bancorp 45.91
US Cellular 28.92
Verizon 42.53
Williams. Co. 34.31
Wal-Mart 132.48
