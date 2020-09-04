Adv Auto Parts 153.75
Abbott Labs 104.16
ADM 46.49
Alliant Energy 53.29
Ameriprise 156.54
AutoZone, Inc 1,206.79
Boeing 171.05
Bank of America 26.54
BP PLC ADR 20.54
ConAgra Foods 37.13
Caterpillar 148.18
Clorox 212.52
ChevronTexaco 81.93
Darling Int’l 34.19
Deere & Co. 211.34
Dollar General 195.72
Ennis Bus Forms 17.96
Eaton Corp 102.58
Exelon 37.09
Fastenal 46.27
General Electric 6.42
Goodyear Tire 9.59
Harley Davidson 27.65
Hewlett Packard 19.23
IBM 122.30
International Paper 39.03
Illinois Tool Works 193.90
Johnson & Johnson 148.59
JP Morgan 103.52
Kohl’s 22.25
McDonald’s Corp. 211.73
Merck & Co. 85.24
Microsoft 214.25
Pepsico 138.76
Pfizer 36.36
Principal Financial 43.42
Proctor & Gamble 137.96
Prudential 69.71
Sherwin Williams 679.62
Target 147.23
Tyson Foods 62.42
Texas Instruments 140.47
Union Pacific 191.14
US Bancorp 38.31
US Cellular 35.57
Verizon 60.48
Walt Disney Co. 131.99
Wal-Mart 142.83
Williams Co. 20.69
