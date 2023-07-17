Adv Auto Parts 69.48
Abbott Labs 107.00
ADM 79.56
Ameriprise 343.00
AutoZone, Inc. 2,544.23
Boeing 211.87
Bank of America 29.40
BP PLC ADR 35.32
ConAgra Foods 32.28
Caterpillar 257.46
Clorox 153.51
Chevron Texaco 153.44
Darling Int'l. 65.70
Deere & Co. 420.60
Dollar General 161.13
Walt Disney Co. 85.56
Ennis Business Forms 20.28
Eaton Corp. 205.96
Exelon 41.78
Fastenal 57.28
General Electric 111.14
Goodyear Tire 15.129
Harley Davidson 35.29
Hewlett Packard 17.05
IBM 134.24
International Paper 30.99
Illinois Tool Works 251.17
JP Morgan 55.38
Johnson & Johnson 159.70
Kohl's 25.20
Alliant Energy 53.30
McDonald's Corp. 294.68
Merck & Co. 105.57
Microsoft 345.73
Pepisco 185.63
Pfizer 35.36
Principal Financial 80.57
Proctor & Gamble 148.99
Prudential 92.50
Sherwin Williams 267.83
Target 130.01
Tyson Foods 51.88
Texas Instruments 183.40
Union Pacific 209.86
US Bancorp 35.26
US Cellular 15.84
Verizon 31.46
Williams. Co. 33.01
Wal-Mart 154.85
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.