Adv Auto Parts 213.34
Abbott Labs 116.92
ADM 89.09
Ameriprise 303.16
AutoZone, Inc. 1,972.28
Boeing 186.04
Bank of America 43.09
BP PLC ADR 30.76
ConAgra Foods 32.14
Caterpillar 222.17
Clorox 135.79
Chevron Texaco 165.86
Darling Int'l. 78.00
Deere & Co. 431.52
Dollar General 221.55
Walt Disney Co. 137.64
Ennis Business Forms 18.26
Eaton Corp. 152.34
Exelon 43.70
Fastenal 57.07
General Electric 93.70
Goodyear Tire 13.69
Harley Davidson 37.78
Hewlett Packard 16.97
IBM 128.30
International Paper 44.63
Illinois Tool Works 209.35
JP Morgan 60.69
Johnson & Johnson 174.34
Kohl's 60.65
Alliant Energy 60.41
McDonald's Corp. 236.12
Merck & Co. 79.73
Microsoft 299.49
Pepisco 163.48
Pfizer 52.19
Principal Financial 70.79
Proctor & Gamble 150.82
Prudential 116.94
Sherwin Williams 247.64
Target 216.72
Tyson Foods 85.73
Texas Instruments 179.08
Union Pacific 2677.68
US Bancorp 55.85
US Cellular 29.61
Verizon 50.97
Williams. Co. 32.71
Wal-Mart 141.95
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.