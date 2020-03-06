Adv Auto Parts          127.83

Abbott Labs       81.77

ADM          37.64

Alliant Energy   57.49

Ameriprise           126.60

AutoZone, Inc           1060.31

Boeing                262.33

Bank of America          25.71

BP PLC ADR          31.24

ConAgra Foods     28.25

Caterpillar      121.41

Clorox      173.28

ChevronTexaco  95.33

Darling Int’l     24.97

Deere & Co.      164.04

Dollar General     158.37

Ennis Bus Forms     20.11

Eaton Corp    92.77

Exelon      45.17

Fastenal    34.16

General Electric 9.40

Goodyear Tire      8.70

Harley Davidson           26.15

Hewlett Packard     21.41

IBM    127.78

International Paper     35.72

Illinois Tool Works    164.12

Johnson & Johnson     142.03

JP Morgan      108.08

Kohl’s        34.65

McDonald’s Corp.       198.92

Merck & Co.     82.26

Microsoft      161.57

Pepsico     137.26

Pfizer     35.03

Principal Financial      42.28

Proctor & Gamble      121.71

Prudential     69.78

Sherwin Williams     540.78

Target      105.95

Tyson Foods   64.55

Texas Instruments    113.16

Union Pacific      156.05

US Bancorp     42.45

US Cellular    30.06

Verizon      56.88

Walt Disney Co. 115.27

Wal-Mart      117.26

Williams Co.     17.46

Tags