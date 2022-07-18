Adv Auto Parts 185.27
Abbott Labs 107.02
ADM 72.55
Ameriprise 230.18
AutoZone, Inc. 2,191.80
Boeing 147.72
Bank of America 32.26
BP PLC ADR 27.33
ConAgra Foods 33.41
Caterpillar 173.49
Clorox 145.73
Chevron Texaco 139.58
Darling Int'l. 58.73
Deere & Co. 297.95
Dollar General 244.15
Walt Disney Co. 95.70
Ennis Business Forms 20.71
Eaton Corp. 126.88
Exelon 43.76
Fastenal 47.89
General Electric 63.68
Goodyear Tire 10.91
Harley Davidson 33.00
Hewlett Packard 13.16
IBM 138.13
International Paper 41.42
Illinois Tool Works 180.29
JP Morgan 55.19
Johnson & Johnson 174.23
Kohl's 28.94
Alliant Energy 56.81
McDonald's Corp. 252.42
Merck & Co. 92.34
Microsoft 254.25
Pepisco 168.26
Pfizer 50.75
Principal Financial 62.53
Proctor & Gamble 143.31
Prudential 92.66
Sherwin Williams 243.25
Target 149.36
Tyson Foods 81.88
Texas Instruments 159.67
Union Pacific 210.22
US Bancorp 46.68
US Cellular 28.71
Verizon 50.28
Williams. Co. 31.91
Wal-Mart 128.77
