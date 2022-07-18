Adv Auto Parts  185.27

Abbott Labs   107.02

ADM  72.55

Ameriprise   230.18

AutoZone, Inc.   2,191.80

Boeing   147.72

Bank of America   32.26

BP PLC ADR  27.33

ConAgra Foods   33.41

Caterpillar   173.49

Clorox   145.73

Chevron Texaco   139.58

Darling Int'l.   58.73

Deere & Co. 297.95

Dollar General  244.15

Walt Disney Co.   95.70

Ennis Business Forms  20.71

Eaton Corp.   126.88

Exelon   43.76

Fastenal   47.89

General Electric   63.68

Goodyear Tire  10.91

Harley Davidson   33.00

Hewlett Packard 13.16

IBM   138.13

International Paper   41.42

Illinois Tool Works   180.29

JP Morgan  55.19

Johnson & Johnson   174.23

Kohl's 28.94

Alliant Energy   56.81

McDonald's Corp.   252.42

Merck & Co.  92.34

Microsoft   254.25

Pepisco   168.26

Pfizer 50.75

Principal Financial 62.53

Proctor & Gamble   143.31

Prudential   92.66

Sherwin Williams   243.25

Target  149.36

Tyson Foods  81.88

Texas Instruments   159.67

Union Pacific   210.22

US Bancorp   46.68

US Cellular   28.71

Verizon  50.28

Williams. Co.   31.91

Wal-Mart   128.77

