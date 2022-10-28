Adv Auto Parts 190.67
Abbott Labs 99.49
ADM 94.88
Ameriprise 312.17
AutoZone, Inc. 2,543.50
Boeing 143.84
Bank of America 36.18
BP PLC ADR 33.15
ConAgra Foods 36.64
Caterpillar 219.34
Clorox 148.14
Chevron Texaco 179.98
Darling Int'l. 77.94
Deere & Co. 396.85
Dollar General 260.44
Walt Disney Co. 105.95
Ennis Business Forms 22.80
Eaton Corp. 150.28
Exelon 38.76
Fastenal 48.69
General Electric 78.33
Goodyear Tire 12.52
Harley Davidson 43.22
Hewlett Packard 14.39
IBM 138.51
International Paper 33.82
Illinois Tool Works 214.05
JP Morgan 54.62
Johnson & Johnson 174.87
Kohl's 30.49
Alliant Energy 52.37
McDonald's Corp. 274.52
Merck & Co. 100.77
Microsoft 235.87
Pepisco 182.23
Pfizer 47.48
Principal Financial 88.01
Proctor & Gamble 135.22
Prudential 105.27
Sherwin Williams 226.23
Target 167.52
Tyson Foods 68.64
Texas Instruments 161.36
Union Pacific 198.65
US Bancorp 42.86
US Cellular 31.22
Verizon 37.67
Williams. Co. 32.67
Wal-Mart 142.51
