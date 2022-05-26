Adv Auto Parts  190.90

Abbott Labs   114.87

ADM 88.31

Ameriprise   274.42

AutoZone, Inc.   2,028.96

Boeing   127.73

Bank of America   36.67

BP PLC ADR  32.67

ConAgra Foods   32.99

Caterpillar   212.99

Clorox   146.40

Chevron Texaco   176.64

Darling Int'l.   79.72

Deere & Co.  347.51

Dollar General  222.25

Walt Disney Co.   105.61

Ennis Business Forms  17.76

Eaton Corp.   136.28

Exelon   49.16

Fastenal   52.52

General Electric   77.01

Goodyear Tire  12.30

Harley Davidson   35.33

Hewlett Packard 15.09

IBM   136.89

International Paper   48.67

Illinois Tool Works   204.33

JP Morgan  57.65

Johnson & Johnson   179.46

Kohl's 43.19

Alliant Energy   62.46

McDonald's Corp.   248.09

Merck & Co.   92.31

Microsoft   265.90

Pepisco   170.11

Pfizer  53.99

Principal Financial 71.98

Proctor & Gamble   146.48

Prudential   104.56

Sherwin Williams   271.97

Target  163.20

Tyson Foods  89.76

Texas Instruments   174.13

Union Pacific   221.29

US Bancorp   52.14

US Cellular   31.08

Verizon   50.99

Williams. Co.   36.92

Wal-Mart   126.00

