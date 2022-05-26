Adv Auto Parts 190.90
Abbott Labs 114.87
ADM 88.31
Ameriprise 274.42
AutoZone, Inc. 2,028.96
Boeing 127.73
Bank of America 36.67
BP PLC ADR 32.67
ConAgra Foods 32.99
Caterpillar 212.99
Clorox 146.40
Chevron Texaco 176.64
Darling Int'l. 79.72
Deere & Co. 347.51
Dollar General 222.25
Walt Disney Co. 105.61
Ennis Business Forms 17.76
Eaton Corp. 136.28
Exelon 49.16
Fastenal 52.52
General Electric 77.01
Goodyear Tire 12.30
Harley Davidson 35.33
Hewlett Packard 15.09
IBM 136.89
International Paper 48.67
Illinois Tool Works 204.33
JP Morgan 57.65
Johnson & Johnson 179.46
Kohl's 43.19
Alliant Energy 62.46
McDonald's Corp. 248.09
Merck & Co. 92.31
Microsoft 265.90
Pepisco 170.11
Pfizer 53.99
Principal Financial 71.98
Proctor & Gamble 146.48
Prudential 104.56
Sherwin Williams 271.97
Target 163.20
Tyson Foods 89.76
Texas Instruments 174.13
Union Pacific 221.29
US Bancorp 52.14
US Cellular 31.08
Verizon 50.99
Williams. Co. 36.92
Wal-Mart 126.00
