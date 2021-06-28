Adv Auto Parts 204.51
Abbott Labs 115.70
ADM 60.79
Alliant Energy 57.11
Ameriprise 246.57
AutoZone, Inc 1,496.16
Boeing 239.96
Bank of America 41.56
BP PLC ADR 26.46
ConAgra Foods 35.83
Caterpillar 216.27
Clorox 179.48
Chevron-Texaco 103.99
Darling Int’l 66.04
Deere & Co. 349.89
Dollar General 215.02
Ennis Bus Forms 21.19
Eaton Corp 146.50
Exelon 44.87
Fastenal 51.65
General Electric 12.89
Goodyear Tire 17.08
Harley Davidson 45.99
Hewlett Packard 29.81
IBM 145.29
International Paper 60.71
Illinois Tool Works 224.63
Johnson & Johnson 164.02
JP Morgan 154.33
Kohl’s 54.83
McDonald’s Corp. 231.09
Merck & Co. 76.86
Microsoft 268.72
Pepsico 147.04
Pfizer 39.12
Principal Financial 63.14
Proctor & Gamble 135.32
Prudential 102.20
Sherwin Williams 272.49
Target 241.26
Tyson Foods 73.60
Texas Instruments 191.53
Union Pacific 219.13
US Bancorp 57.54
US Cellular 36.25
Verizon 56.18
Walt Disney Co. 176.57
Wal-Mart 138.10
Williams Co. 26.24
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.