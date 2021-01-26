Adv Auto Parts 157.54
Abbott Labs 114.70
ADM 52.19
Alliant Energy 49.84
Ameriprise 211.21
AutoZone, Inc 1,194.54
Boeing 201.91
Bank of America 30.94
BP PLC ADR 23.03
ConAgra Foods 35.50
Caterpillar 187.29
Clorox 212.92
ChevronTexaco 89.38
Darling Int’l 65.93
Deere & Co. 296.09
Dollar General 206.09
Ennis Bus Forms 19.09
Eaton Corp 120.82
Exelon 42.85
Fastenal 47.60
General Electric 11.26
Goodyear Tire 11.03
Harley Davidson 41.28
Hewlett Packard 24.64
IBM 122.48
International Paper 51.64
Illinois Tool Works 199.70
Johnson & Johnson 170.48
JP Morgan 131.58
Kohl’s 45.17
McDonald’s Corp. 215.46
Merck & Co. 80.29
Microsoft 232.33
Pepsico 141.80
Pfizer 37.31
Principal Financial 52.37
Proctor & Gamble 133.13
Prudential 81.23
Sherwin Williams 723.43
Target 178.58
Tyson Foods 66.60
Texas Instruments 171.47
Union Pacific 200.05
US Bancorp 45.19
US Cellular 34.24
Verizon 56.57
Walt Disney Co. 169.56
Wal-Mart 147.41
Williams Co. 21.44
