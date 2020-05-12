Adv Auto Parts 124.50
Abbott Labs 93.80
ADM 34.74
Alliant Energy 46.40
Ameriprise 121.15
AutoZone, Inc 1,046.58
Boeing 125.22
Bank of America 21.87
BP PLC ADR 23.06
ConAgra Foods 34.11
Caterpillar 105.00
Clorox 205.68
ChevronTexaco 91.10
Darling Int’l 20.71
Deere & Co. 130.05
Dollar General 181.73
Ennis Bus Forms 16.33
Eaton Corp 77.46
Exelon 36.83
Fastenal 38.82
General Electric 6.00
Goodyear Tire 6.59
Harley Davidson 19.89
Hewlett Packard 14.87
IBM 120.26
International Paper 32.12
Illinois Tool Works 154.71
Johnson & Johnson 147.14
JP Morgan 87.03
Kohl’s 16.90
McDonald’s Corp. 176.54
Merck & Co. 77.19
Microsoft 182.51
Pepsico 132.94
Pfizer 37.36
Principal Financial 34.93
Proctor & Gamble 114.55
Prudential 54.26
Sherwin Williams 553.46
Target 119.39
Tyson Foods 60.08
Texas Instruments 111.69
Union Pacific 153.99
US Bancorp 31.65
US Cellular 29.17
Verizon 55.46
Walt Disney Co. 104.56
Wal-Mart 123.78
Williams Co. 19.08
