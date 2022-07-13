Adv Auto Parts 185.34
Abbott Labs 106.21
ADM 72.69
Ameriprise 228.03
AutoZone, Inc. 2,174.89
Boeing 143.95
Bank of America 30.84
BP PLC ADR 27.01
ConAgra Foods 35.74
Caterpillar 173.87
Clorox 147.60
Chevron Texaco 137.99
Darling Int'l. 58.48
Deere & Co. 296.78
Dollar General 246.63
Walt Disney Co. 92.94
Ennis Business Forms 20.01
Eaton Corp. 125.72
Exelon 43.60
Fastenal 46.77
General Electric 62.01
Goodyear Tire 10.90
Harley Davidson 32.24
Hewlett Packard 13.00
IBM 137.18
International Paper 42.14
Illinois Tool Works 178.30
JP Morgan 54.89
Johnson & Johnson 175.44
Kohl's 28.00
Alliant Energy 57.77
McDonald's Corp. 252.67
Merck & Co. 93.77
Microsoft 252.72
Pepisco 170.10
Pfizer 51.79
Principal Financial 63.49
Proctor & Gamble 145.70
Prudential 93.30
Sherwin Williams 245.72
Target 145.44
Tyson Foods 83.03
Texas Instruments 154.29
Union Pacific 206.71
US Bancorp 45.32
US Cellular 29.02
Verizon 50.51
Williams. Co. 31.14
Wal-Mart 125.37
