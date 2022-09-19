Adv Auto Parts 168.18
Abbott Labs 104.09
ADM 87.33
Ameriprise 278.14
AutoZone, Inc. 2,097.59
Boeing 144.88
Bank of America 34.69
BP PLC ADR 30.90
ConAgra Foods 34.24
Caterpillar 182.11
Clorox 142.93
Chevron Texaco 156.90
Darling Int'l. 75.39
Deere & Co. 362.69
Dollar General 245.61
Walt Disney Co. 109.17
Ennis Business Forms 21.29
Eaton Corp. 140.22
Exelon 43.39
Fastenal 48.43
General Electric 67.05
Goodyear Tire 13.13
Harley Davidson 41.66
Hewlett Packard 12.98
IBM 137.73
International Paper 36.52
Illinois Tool Works 197.45
JP Morgan 54.51
Johnson & Johnson 166.28
Kohl's 29.33
Alliant Energy 61.89
McDonald's Corp. 257.01
Merck & Co. 86.64
Microsoft 244.52
Pepisco 168.73
Pfizer 45.44
Principal Financial 77.43
Proctor & Gamble 137.99
Prudential 94.43
Sherwin Williams 223.18
Target 164.76
Tyson Foods 72.44
Texas Instruments 166.25
Union Pacific 216.20
US Bancorp 46.15
US Cellular 27.06
Verizon 41.24
Williams. Co. 32.06
Wal-Mart 134.33
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.