Stocks
Adv Auto Parts 142.20
Abbott Labs 88.25
ADM 41.14
Alliant Energy 50.10
Ameriprise 153.12
AutoZone, Inc 1,134.80
Boeing 184.30
Bank of America 26.78
BP PLC ADR 25.69
ConAgra Foods 33.31
Caterpillar 128.96
Clorox 204.25
ChevronTexaco 96.28
Darling Int’l 25.11
Deere & Co. 161.14
Dollar General 181.50
Ennis Bus Forms 18.44
Eaton Corp 91.99
Exelon 38.98
Fastenal 41.70
General Electric 7.74
Goodyear Tire 8.94
Harley Davidson 24.98
Hewlett Packard 16.47
IBM 128.89
International Paper 37.83
Illinois Tool Works 178.72
Johnson & Johnson 146.73
JP Morgan 106.44
Kohl’s 23.84
McDonald’s Corp. 193.24
Merck & Co. 81.55
Microsoft 182.92
Pepsico 130.57
Pfizer 36.01
Principal Financial 44.64
Proctor & Gamble 116.05
Prudential 65.46
Sherwin Williams 575.16
Target 119.96
Tyson Foods 64.07
Texas Instruments 128.58
Union Pacific 176.43
US Bancorp 40.07
US Cellular 33.00
Verizon 57.22
Walt Disney Co. 123.69
Wal-Mart 122.11
Williams Co. 20.71
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.