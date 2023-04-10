Adv Auto Parts  120.39

Abbott Labs   103.70

ADM  80.05

Ameriprise  302.06

AutoZone, Inc.   2,554.44

Boeing   210.78

Bank of America   27.94

BP PLC ADR  39.70

ConAgra Foods   37.58

Caterpillar 215.53

Clorox   158.00

Chevron Texaco   168.29

Darling Int'l.   58.70

Deere & Co.  377.33

Dollar General  216.76

Walt Disney Co.   100.81

Ennis Business Forms  20.71

Eaton Corp.   157.44

Exelon   43.26

Fastenal   52.17

General Electric   99.36

Goodyear Tire  10.83

Harley Davidson   37.56

Hewlett Packard 16.06

IBM   131.03

International Paper   35.89

Illinois Tool Works   228.73

JP Morgan  54.45

Johnson & Johnson   164.32

Kohl's 23.84

Alliant Energy   54.92

McDonald's Corp.   283.78

Merck & Co. 112.63

Microsoft   289.39

Pepisco   183.20

Pfizer 41.73

Principal Financial 74.28

Proctor & Gamble   150.96

Prudential   84.15

Sherwin Williams   224.38

Target  169.02

Tyson Foods  61.05

Texas Instruments   179.42

Union Pacific   198.37

US Bancorp   35.61

US Cellular   22.50

Verizon  39.35

Williams. Co.   29.84

Wal-Mart   150.51

Tags

Trending Video