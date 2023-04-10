Adv Auto Parts 120.39
Abbott Labs 103.70
ADM 80.05
Ameriprise 302.06
AutoZone, Inc. 2,554.44
Boeing 210.78
Bank of America 27.94
BP PLC ADR 39.70
ConAgra Foods 37.58
Caterpillar 215.53
Clorox 158.00
Chevron Texaco 168.29
Darling Int'l. 58.70
Deere & Co. 377.33
Dollar General 216.76
Walt Disney Co. 100.81
Ennis Business Forms 20.71
Eaton Corp. 157.44
Exelon 43.26
Fastenal 52.17
General Electric 99.36
Goodyear Tire 10.83
Harley Davidson 37.56
Hewlett Packard 16.06
IBM 131.03
International Paper 35.89
Illinois Tool Works 228.73
JP Morgan 54.45
Johnson & Johnson 164.32
Kohl's 23.84
Alliant Energy 54.92
McDonald's Corp. 283.78
Merck & Co. 112.63
Microsoft 289.39
Pepisco 183.20
Pfizer 41.73
Principal Financial 74.28
Proctor & Gamble 150.96
Prudential 84.15
Sherwin Williams 224.38
Target 169.02
Tyson Foods 61.05
Texas Instruments 179.42
Union Pacific 198.37
US Bancorp 35.61
US Cellular 22.50
Verizon 39.35
Williams. Co. 29.84
Wal-Mart 150.51
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.