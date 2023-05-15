Adv Auto Parts  121.95

Abbott Labs   109.84

ADM  76.06

Ameriprise   298.87

AutoZone, Inc.   2,706.53

Boeing   202.77

Bank of America   27.65

BP PLC ADR  36.19

ConAgra Foods   36.54

Caterpillar 211.29

Clorox   167.05

Chevron Texaco   157.20

Darling Int'l.   62.88

Deere & Co.  370.21

Dollar General  218.04

Walt Disney Co.   92.86

Ennis Business Forms  20.08

Eaton Corp.   169.92

Exelon   40.76

Fastenal   54.22

General Electric   102.00

Goodyear Tire  14.91

Harley Davidson   33.02

Hewlett Packard 14.29

IBM   123.36

International Paper   31.82

Illinois Tool Works   229.27

JP Morgan  54.71

Johnson & Johnson   159.55

Kohl's 20.41

Alliant Energy   54.00

McDonald's Corp.   295.90

Merck & Co. 116.37

Microsoft   309.46

Pepisco   194.27

Pfizer 37.16

Principal Financial 68.75

Proctor & Gamble   156.01

Prudential   79.40

Sherwin Williams   226.60

Target  160.57

Tyson Foods 49.47

Texas Instruments   165.26

Union Pacific   199.64

US Bancorp   29.65

US Cellular   15.18

Verizon  36.77

Williams. Co.   29.10

Wal-Mart   151.88

Trending Video