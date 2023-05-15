Adv Auto Parts 121.95
Abbott Labs 109.84
ADM 76.06
Ameriprise 298.87
AutoZone, Inc. 2,706.53
Boeing 202.77
Bank of America 27.65
BP PLC ADR 36.19
ConAgra Foods 36.54
Caterpillar 211.29
Clorox 167.05
Chevron Texaco 157.20
Darling Int'l. 62.88
Deere & Co. 370.21
Dollar General 218.04
Walt Disney Co. 92.86
Ennis Business Forms 20.08
Eaton Corp. 169.92
Exelon 40.76
Fastenal 54.22
General Electric 102.00
Goodyear Tire 14.91
Harley Davidson 33.02
Hewlett Packard 14.29
IBM 123.36
International Paper 31.82
Illinois Tool Works 229.27
JP Morgan 54.71
Johnson & Johnson 159.55
Kohl's 20.41
Alliant Energy 54.00
McDonald's Corp. 295.90
Merck & Co. 116.37
Microsoft 309.46
Pepisco 194.27
Pfizer 37.16
Principal Financial 68.75
Proctor & Gamble 156.01
Prudential 79.40
Sherwin Williams 226.60
Target 160.57
Tyson Foods 49.47
Texas Instruments 165.26
Union Pacific 199.64
US Bancorp 29.65
US Cellular 15.18
Verizon 36.77
Williams. Co. 29.10
Wal-Mart 151.88
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.