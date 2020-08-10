Adv Auto Parts 153.32
Abbott Labs 100.04
ADM 44.49
Alliant Energy 55.35
Ameriprise 160.83
AutoZone, Inc 1,174.72
Boeing 179.41
Bank of America 26.56
BP PLC ADR 23.50
ConAgra Foods 37.74
Caterpillar 142.02
Clorox 233.36
ChevronTexaco 89.73
Darling Int’l 32.47
Deere & Co. 189.91
Dollar General 193.29
Ennis Bus Forms 18.33
Eaton Corp 99.76
Exelon 38.31
Fastenal 47.93
General Electric 6.67
Goodyear Tire 9.86
Harley Davidson 27.24
Hewlett Packard 18.98
IBM 127.11
International Paper 36.31
Illinois Tool Works 195.83
Johnson & Johnson 148.03
JP Morgan 100.64
Kohl’s 22.85
McDonald’s Corp. 204.12
Merck & Co. 80.91
Microsoft 208.25
Pepsico 135.98
Pfizer 38.39
Principal Financial 45.56
Proctor & Gamble 134.10
Prudential 69.54
Sherwin Williams 651.25
Target 132.94
Tyson Foods 64.56
Texas Instruments 135.41
Union Pacific 186.85
US Bancorp 37.47
US Cellular 35.36
Verizon 58.99
Walt Disney Co. 128.79
Wal-Mart 131.88
Williams Co. 21.54
